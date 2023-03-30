EU approves aid package for front-line farmers affected by RU invasion of Ukraine

The European Commission announced on Thursday that the aid package of EUR 56 mln to support farmers in front-line countries who have to deal with the consequences of a large amount of agricultural and food products from Ukraine appearing on the EU market has been approved by all member states, and the funds can be released.



The support for farmers was announced by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, last week, and it was Poland that applied for the funds to be released.

She stressed at the same time that this is not enough and that the EC will investigate further possibilities of support.

“I would like to emphasize the success of solidarity corridors that allow Ukraine to export large quantities of grains and agricultural and food products. (…) In this context, it is important that we help our farmers in the EU who have to face market consequences. A lot of grains are being exported to the European market, which affects prices,” von der Leyen said.

During a press conference in Brussels, the spokesperson for the European Commission’s agriculture department, Miriam Garcia Ferrer, did not exclude the possibility that, after examining the impact of imports on the common market, tariffs on imported products from Ukraine could be reintroduced.