Russia aimed to conquer Ukraine through internal destabilization: think-tank

Russia’s intended defeat mechanism was Ukraine’s internal destabilization and disorganization, the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), the world’s oldest and the UK’s leading defense and security think tank, wrote in its special report published on March 29.



“The Russian plan for the occupation and annexation of Ukraine cannot be understood without appreciating the preconditions that Russia believed it had established through its protracted unconventional warfare against Kyiv,” the report’s authors wrote.

“The strategy was premised on the orchestration of agents in place, built up over decades, but applied to a radically different policy from that for which most of Moscow’s assets had been recruited,” they explained.

🧵New RUSI Special Report, ‘Preliminary Lessons from Russia’s Unconventional Operations During the Russo-Ukrainian War, February 2022–February 2023’ by @Jack_Watling, Oleksandr V Danylyuk and Nick Reynolds is out now!https://t.co/U41Q1qUrh1

— RUSI (@RUSI_org) March 29, 2023

According to RUSI, Russia intended to defeat Ukraine through internal destabilization and disorganization, which were meant to disable the military command and control system, erode public confidence in government institutions, lessen national stability, and reduce international assistance to Kyiv.

The Soviet military expected seeing little organized or sustained resistance under such circumstances, the think-tank wrote.

“The Russians were so confident that they would succeed in hours that their support apparatus had rented apartments around the key sites from which their special forces were supposed to operate in Kyiv,” RUSI stated.

