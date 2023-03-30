B9 summit to address security in Central-East Europe

A meeting of foreign ministers from the Bucharest Nine (B9) will focus on security in Central and Eastern Europe, a presidential advisor said on Thursday morning.

A joint initiative of the presidents of Poland and Romania, the Bucharest Nine format brings together the nine countries on Nato’s eastern flank – Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

Marcin Przydacz, the head of the Polish president’s International Policy Bureau, said the meeting, which begins on Thursday evening in the city of Lodz, would concentrate on security issues in the region in the face of Russia’s aggressive policies.

Przydacz told Radio Lodz that the summit would also be a preliminary meeting of Nato foreign ministers pending the July Nato summit in Vilnius.

He added that the Vilnius summit was expected to take “key decisions” and therefore it was important for the CEE countries to present a joint position at the meeting.