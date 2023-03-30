Ukrainian refugees repeatedly victimized in Berlin, data show

Ukrainian refugees in Berlin have repeatedly been victims of theft, assault and other crimes over the past twelve months. From the beginning of the war until February of this year, police recorded 3,250 crimes in which at least one Ukrainian person was victimized.



The data on the matter was provided as a response from the Senate and police to a question from Green Party MP Vasily Franco. Police were unable to say whether politically motivated acts, connected to the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, were also among the crimes.

A particularly high number of crimes were evident in the Mitte (640) and Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf (484) districts. A lot of theft (1,294) was recorded, followed by bodily harm (704), fraud (301), threats (234) and insults (117).

For some 1,200 of the 3,250 crimes recorded, police identified a suspect or alleged perpetrator.

Franco, a Green Party politician in charge of internal affairs, stressed that Ukrainian refugees repeatedly report verbal and physical assaults because of their nationality or language.