China should press for peace in Ukraine: EC head

China must play a part in pressing for a “just peace” in Ukraine and its role in the conflict will be vital in shaping relations with the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

China, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), had a responsibility to play a constructive role in advancing peace based on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, with the withdrawal of invading Russian forces, the EC head stated.

“Any peace plan which would in effect consolidate Russian annexations is simply not a viable plan. We have to be frank on this point,” von der Leyen emphasized in her speech in Brussels.

“How China continues to interact with Putin’s war will be a determining factor for EU-China relations going forward,” she added.

Our relationship with China is one of the most intricate and important.

How we manage it will be a determining factor for our future economic prosperity and national security ↓ https://t.co/PJzMviNGBK

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 30, 2023

“We must ensure diplomatic stability and open communication lines with China. We also do not want to cut economic ties with a vital trading partner. We need to focus on de-risking; not de-coupling,” von der Leyen wrote on social media.

“China’s clear goal is a systemic change of the international order with China at its center,” she added.

We must ensure diplomatic stability and open communication lines with China.

We also do not want to cut economic ties with a vital trading partner.

We need to focus on de-risking; not de-coupling. ↓ pic.twitter.com/MxC0kBLHTv

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended an invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to come on a formal visit to Ukraine.

“We are ready to see him here,” Zelenskyy told Associated Press in an interview.