Russia’s biggest mistake? U.S. purchases Alaska from Russia, 156 years on

On March 30, 1867, the United States and Russia came to an agreement on the purchase of the northern territory of Alaska. Given the abundance of natural resources and the geographical location, the transaction is considered by many as one of the biggest mistakes in Russia’s policy.

In 1866 the Russian government made the United States an offer to buy Alaskan land. William H. Seward, the U.S. secretary of state, mediated the agreement on behalf of Washington, while Russian minister to the United States Edouard de Stoeckl conducted negotiations on behalf of Moscow.

The two nations came to an agreement on March 30, 1867, wherein the United States would pay Russia USD 7.2 million for Alaska.

The Alaska Purchase was the U.S.'acquisition of Alaska from the #Russian Empire #OTD in 1867, by a treaty ratified by the #US Senate, and signed by President Andrew Johnson. #Russia wanted to sell its Alaskan territory, fearing that it might be seized if war broke out with the… pic.twitter.com/rNoXSXfmJq

— 𝕆𝕟 𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤 𝕕𝕒𝕪 𝕚𝕟 𝕙𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕪 (@changnoi2018) March 30, 2023

The transaction was brokered by Edouard de Stoeckl, who received a cheque for USD 7.2 million. The Treaty of Cession, which was signed by Tzar Alexander II and officially ended the deal to buy Alaska from Russia, is included in the transcript.

The United States bought almost 600,000 square miles for less than 2 cents per acre, although many politicians in Washington opposed the purchase. Only after the great Klondike Gold Rush was Alaska seen as a worthwhile addition to American territory by all Americans. Furthermore, the strategic location of the purchased land entitled the U.S. to the territorial claims in the Arctic.