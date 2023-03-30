Russian Defense Ministry aims to attract 400,000 new recruits: U.K. intelligence

Russia is preparing a large recruitment campaign to attract 400,000 volunteers but according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense, the goal is highly unlikely to be met.



Russia presents the campaign as a recruitment drive for voluntary and professional personnel, rather than a new, mandatory mobilization, the U.K. intelligence pointed out in a statement.

“It is highly unlikely that the campaign will attract 400,000 real volunteers. However, rebuilding a military power Russia in Ukraine will require more than just operations; Russia needs more ammunition and military equipment than it currently has at its disposal,” the statement added.

“There is a real possibility that in practice this distinction is blurred, and regional aid is helping their assigned recruitment targets by forcing men to join the military. The Russian authorities have chosen to meet the staffing shortages ostensibly ‘volunteer model’ to add an allowance in the country.”