Russian escapee whose daughter drew anti-war picture detained

Alexei Moskalyov, a Russian man who was sentenced to prison for discrediting the Russian army, after his daughter drew an anti-war picture at school, has been detained after fleeing house arrest, human rights activist and lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov reported on Thursday.

Russia: Man whose daughter drew anti-war picture got two years jail but flees

Moskalyov, who was investigated by police after his daughter drew an anti-war picture at school was sentenced on March 28 to two years in a penal colony.

However, Alexei Moskalyov escaped house arrest overnight.

“The accused, Mr Moskalyov, was not present for the sentencing because last night he ran away from house arrest,” the spokesperson said in a video from the courtroom published by independent news outlet SOTA.

Political prisoner

The banned Russian human rights group Memorial said it considered Moskalyov to be a political prisoner.

A lawyer for the family visited Masha on Tuesday in a children’s home and came away with drawings she had made for him. He was also allowed to photograph a letter she had written to him that read “Dad, you are my hero,” according to a video posted by the independent news outlet SOTAvision.