Handball: Płock makes history qualifying to Champions League quarter finals

Orlen Wisła Płock won their away match against HBC Nantes 30:29 (25:25, 5:4 on penalties), and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. They joined another Polish side, Industria Kielce, which secured their spot after claiming second place in the group stage.

The Polish team headed to France after drawing in the first leg 32:32. In the opinion of handball pundits, they were able to create an upset, but it was Nantes that was considered a clear favorite of the rematch.

The beginning of the game in Nantes was very tight, but the Polish vice-champions lost the ball as many as 15 times, which resulted in a five-goal lead for the hosts

After the break, it seemed that the French team controlled the earned advantage. However, the successful interventions of goalkeeper Ignacio Biosca were enough to keep Płock’s hopes alive.

Wisła started to look solid in the attacking phase which gave them a 25:24 lead with 40 seconds to go, but, much owing to the disputable work of the Swedish referees, the hosts equalized and the winner was to be determined in penalties.

FULL-TIME: It's 25:25 in Nantes which means @HBCNantes and @SPRWisla are level 57:57 on aggregate. We go to penalties 🔥🔥🔥#MOTW | #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/HrEOQB58ih

— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 29, 2023

Talismanic player Przemysław Krajewski secured Orlen Wisła Płock’s quarter final spot in front of the disappointed French audience.

🔵⚪️ Przemyslaw Krajewski secures @SPRWisla their #ehfcl quarter-final spot with a pin-point final penalty – look at the celebrations! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/PGtnL8BAFN

— EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 29, 2023

Champions League quarter finals

In May, Orlen Wisła Płock will face SC Magdeburg from Germany, while Industria Kielce’s rival is yet to be determined, as PICK Szeged and Telekom Veszprém HC are due to play their game on Thursday.