Exhibition on fates of Poles during WWII opens in Canada

The “Trails of Hope. The Odyssey of Freedom” exhibition, dedicated to the fate of Poles during WWII, was opened in Toronto by the President of the Institute of National Remembrance Karol Nawrocki. On Wednesday, he presented medals to anti-communist opposition activists.



The Cross of Freedom and Solidarity medals, awarded by order of the President of Poland, were given to two Solidarity activists living in Canada – Antoni Klej and Ryszard Wójcik. The ceremony took place during a meeting between Nawrocki and Polish diaspora in Canada.

Earlier, at the Royal Canadian Military Institute in Toronto, an institution specializing in military research, Nawrocki opened the exhibition.

“Such an exhibition for a foreign viewer is prepared diametrically differently. If the viewer is interested in history, after all, it is rather of his own country, so it is necessary to combine Polish and – as in this case – Canadian threads,” he explained.

Last night, IPN Head K. Nawrocki officially unveiled the "Trails of Hope. The Odyssey of Freedom" exhibit on the premises of @rcmiHQ. Among the attendees were @PszczolkowskaPL, Maj. Zbigniew Gondek, the WW2 Anders' Army veteran and Ontario Province Minister of Education S Leece. pic.twitter.com/8J8QAX1ech

— Institute of National Remembrance (@ipngovpl_eng) March 29, 2023

“A Canadian recipient… will be interested in the participation of Canadian soldiers in WWII. So it is always useful to analyze the literature, the press, that way you can create a common story,” he added.

Nawrocki pointed out that in immigrant countries such as Canada, the presence of the Polish community may be precisely the basis for creating a narrative of shared fate that is also understandable to those with historical traditions different from Poland.

“The commonality of fates is something that can interest the viewer, regardless of whether they are of Polish origin or not,” he said.