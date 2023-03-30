Two U.S. army helicopters crash in Kentucky, fatalities expected

Two U.S. Army helicopters collided on Wednesday while on a training mission over Kentucky, a spokesperson for Fort Campbell’s Public Affairs Office said. There are multiple fatalities, according to Fox News.

The status of the crew members was not immediately known. The spokesman’s office added that the command is focusing on caring for soldiers and their families.

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” Kentucky’s governor, Andy Beshear, said in a post on Twitter early on Thursday.

“We will share more information as available,” Beshear added and asked for prayers for all those affected.