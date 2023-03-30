EU to get over 40% of energy from green sources by 2030

European Union negotiators struck a political deal on Thursday on more ambitious targets to expand the use of renewable energy by 2030, a key pillar of the bloc’s plans to fight climate change and quit Russian fossil fuels.



EU countries and the European Parliament agreed that by 2030, the 27-country EU will get 42.5 percent of its energy from renewable sources like wind and solar, member of European Parliament Markus Pieper said in a post on Twitter.

#RED3 just reached agreement with Swedish Presidency: 42.5% binding renewable target by 2030. Faster approval processes. Biomass remains 100% renewable. Checking the definition of green hydrogen and much more. A good day for Europe's energy transition.

— Markus Pieper (@markuspieperMEP) March 30, 2023

The political deal must now be approved by the EU Parliament and EU countries, before it can become law. Those votes are usually a formality that approves the deal without changes.

The new law will replace the EU’s current target for a 32 percent share of renewable energy by 2030.

Reaching the new goals will require massive investment in wind and solar farms, scaling up production of renewable gasses, and reinforcing Europe’s power grids to integrate more clean energy.

Nuclear dispute

Earlier this week, eleven countries, led by Austria and including Germany and Spain, met to discuss their push to keep nuclear energy out of the renewables targets. They say mixing nuclear into the renewable energy law would distract from efforts to massively expand wind and solar.

On the other side of the debate, French energy minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher convened a meeting of 13 pro-nuclear countries including the Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, and Poland.

In a joint statement, the countries said they had “agreed that a favorable industrial and financial framework is necessary for nuclear projects.”