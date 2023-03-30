Volleyball: Two Polish teams close to Champions League final

Fighting for their third Champions League trophy in a row, ZAKSA Kędzierzyn-Koźle won 3:1 against Sir Safety Susa Perugia in the first leg of the semifinal. Earlier, Jastrzębski Węgiel defeated in Turkey Halkbank 3:1.

ZAKSA Kędzierzyn-Koźle won the last two editions of Champions League. This year as well Polish Champions are aiming for the best team in Europe. However, Perugia, with the Polish internationals: Kamil Semeniuk and Wilfredo Leon, should never be underestimated.

Crazy volleyball evening on the Polish grounds 👏 @ZAKSAofficial 🇵🇱 is one step closer to defending the #CLVolleyM title 🏆but they still have one more Semi-Final match against @SIRVolleyPG 🇮🇹

Read all about it 👉 https://t.co/cSae51Fxka#CEV #EuropeanVolleyball #Volleyball pic.twitter.com/riBXTEjarb

— Champions League Volley (@CEVolleyballCL) March 29, 2023

In the quarter-final, ZAKSA eliminated another Italian side, Itas Trentino.

But there is another Polish contender to the title, perhaps in an even better form. After defeating their rivals in Ankara, Jastrzębski Węgiel are in a comfortable position before the rematch, set on April 5. One day later, ZAKSA will head to Italy to pursue their dreams.

A great way to start this volleyball night 🤩 @HalkbankSK 🇹🇷 and @KlubJW 🇵🇱 gave us an amazing first set, just look at this 👀

📺 All matches live & on demand on https://t.co/VACdKnrzEe ➡️ https://t.co/NS1Gz8iK4Q#CEV #EuropeanVolleyball #Volleyball pic.twitter.com/Wo5f8Frcgo

— Champions League Volley (@CEVolleyballCL) March 29, 2023