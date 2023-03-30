Joe Lindsley joined “Rock Rachon” on Wednesday to talk about the brand new Challenger 2 tanks arriving in Ukraine. What will this new batch of armor bring to the country’s Armed Forces? Should the Russians fear them? The program also covered the decision of the IOC to allow Russian and Belarussian athletes to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Rock Rachon 29.03
Joe Lindsley joined “Rock Rachon” on Wednesday to talk about the brand new Challenger 2 tanks arriving in Ukraine. What will this new batch of armor bring to the country’s Armed Forces? Should the Russians fear them? The program also covered the decision of the IOC to allow Russian and Belarussian athletes to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.