U.S. condemns Myanmar for abolishing 40 political parties

The United States strongly criticized the decision by Myanmar’s ruling junta to abolish 40 political parties, including the former governing party National League for Democracy.



State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told a press conference that any election without the participation of full representation of Myanmar’s society cannot be called free or fair.





Britain, Japan and Australia also expressed their concern over the delegalization of Myanmar’s former ruling party and called for a more inclusive process to allow the country to become a democracy again.





Myanmar’s ruling junta on Tuesday disbanded Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) and 39 other parties over their failure to meet a deadline to register for an election that is set to extend the army’s grip on power.





Myanmar has been in turmoil since a military coup in early 2021. More than a million people had to leave their homes because of heavy fighting as reported by the United Nations.