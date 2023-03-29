Widening gap between élites and rest of France

Thirty, forty years ago it wasn’t unthinkable for a shopkeeper’s son from a godforsaken French village to come first at a polytechnic entrance examination. Today – no chance – says philosopher Chantal Delsol

TVP WEKLY: In “La fin de la Chrétienté”, which is your latest book, you state that Christianity understood as a civilization is disappearing in the West. To what extent does the disintegration of this cultural matrix cause polarization in France?

CHANTAL DELSOL: It has been a long time since Christianity was an issue that divided France. There is no party directly appealing to the Christian heritage (unlike in other countries of the We). The 1905 law literally pushed into private sphere, perhaps irrevocably. Faith has ceased to spark extreme emotions, it is treated with indifference. It simply doesn’t count. On the other hand that, what has been gaining in importance since the middle of the 20th century, is the erasure, already not of faith, but of the Christian culture.

Is there a chance for Catholicism to regain its influence? Or, maybe, the Catholics has become one of the numerous minorities living in France?

It is possible that the French Catholicism will regain its influence specifically as a minority. Young Catholics, though few in number, are ardent and well-organized. Taking into consideration, that the generation that dragged the Church to the Left is passing away before our eyes, there is room for hope. However, let us not forget that these young Catholics are a tiny minority.

Many observers claim that in 2005, during the EU constitution referendum the old Left-Right divide was overcome and a new dichotomy emerged: a division into those who had benefited from globalization and those who had lost from it. Does this divide apply to the French society & politics?

I don’t think that the Left-Right divide has disappeared or is to disappear. It’s a divide that has existed since the beginning of contemporaneity, separating those who accept it from those who reject it. One can say, that since the moment when the phenomenon of “progress” appears we have been dealing whit Left & Right. Globalization is seen as a part of progress. Those who reject it belong to the right wing, those, who join it – belong to the left wing.

That’s true: this split defines today the society as well as the French politics. Contemporary Left-Right divide is based on issues such as: border protection, immigration, offshoring jobs, compulsory English lessons, and so on. Worst of all this division doesn’t just apply to attitudes but also to public life.

These two groups – the élite and the rest of society – perceive the internal situation from two different perspectives. Sociologist Jêrome Fourquet point out that 77% of affluent French people agree with the statement that “the priority is to deeply transform the country to make it fit the changing world”. And mong other social groups only a tiny minority supports this postulate. Does it mean that the French élite has a vision of their country which cannot be reconciled with the expectations of ordinary people?

As I’ve said, the Left-Right divide can be perceived from the social angle. Earlier, let’s say in the 19th century, the bourgeoisie defended the order and the proletariat was striving after change. Today it is the other way round. The people wants to maintain status quo and the élite is in favor of globalized modernization.

The people is unable to keep up with the élite. To benefit from globalization one needs to be a polyglot, receive education, believe in oneself, be open to the world. Such people are not numerous but is they who form the group that decides the fate of others. While the people, attached to the place they come from, speak only French and don’t travel. Today, we are dealing with a great division between those, who David Goodheart calls “somewheres” and “anywheres”.

To what extent did the immigration bring about this polarization?

Read the article in its entirety here.

Translated by: Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki