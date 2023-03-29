Business Arena 29.03

In Wednesday’s episode, our host David Kennedy kicked off the program with the main stories covering Poland’s rating by the top agencies S&P, Moody’s, and Fitch which remains unchanged with a stable outlook, then the latest data showing how the highest personal income taxes are in Denmark, then a look at how prices are going up across Europe and the effects of the draft in Russia on employment in the country. The program’s guest was Paweł Wdówik, the Polish Government Representative for Disabled Persons’ Affairs.