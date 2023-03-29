Agent of Polish communist military secret service and Soviet intelligence to have denounced Rev. Blachnicki

Polish priest’s cooperation with Ukrainians, Russians and representatives of people’s democracies in exile caused considerable anxiety in Moscow – says Łukasz Wolak, PhD, historian, author of the book “Lexicon of activists of the Union of Polish Refugees in the Federal Republic of Germany (1951-1993)”.

TVP WEEKLY: How did you come across a Pole working for the Soviet KGB with Rev. Franciszek Blachnicki?

ŁUKASZ WOLAK: During a preliminary archival research in the archives of the National Remembrance Institute, which I have been doing for over a decade. When materials from the restricted collection were made available to researchers, extremely interesting materials appeared on Polish refugees in Germany, produced by the Military Internal Service, i.e. the military counterintelligence of the Polish People’s Republic. In the 1980s, this man was about 70 years old and none of the Polish community activists in West Germany even suspected that he could be an agent of the communist services.

Who was this person?

It’s the late Marian Litwiniak, an activist of the Union of Polish Refugees in Germany since the 1960s. He is also associated with other organizations in Bavaria, including the Association of Polish War Veterans and the Union of Borderland Soldiers. He found himself in Germany in the 1960s. He was recruited by the 2nd Department of the 2nd WSW (Wojskowa Służba Wewnętrzna – Internal Military Service) Directorate and cooperated with it for several years. He was classified for the lowest category of cooperation, but he was an extremely important person because of the information he provided, which will be discussed in a moment. Starting from this discovery, I began to look at this person again.

Why?

It turned out that his biography is full of crazy coincidences and amazing cases. He was born in 1909, so it is not difficult to count that when World War II broke out, he was 30 years old. In the September Campaign of 1939, he took part in the defense of Warsaw, was taken prisoner by the Germans, but escaped from a transport near Sochaczew and probably stayed in this area. Relatively quickly he became involved in the structures of the ZWZ (Związek Walki Zbrojnej – Union of Armed Struggle) near Warsaw. From around 1940, he appeared in Warsaw where he dealt with gold, currency as well as diamonds.

That was the first signal that indicated that he was not a random person. It is puzzling whether he was given such a task, or perhaps his actions resulted from good relations with the occupation authorities. Over time, he expanded his activity and opened another watchmaker’s shop in Bracka St. According to the information contained in the documents, he became involved in the activities of the organization Miecz i Pług (Sword and Plow).

That’s an interesting organization, at one point infiltrated by the Germans and the Soviets.

Yes. According to the information obtained by the military counterintelligence of the Polish People’s Republic, he could have been involved in the murder of a Warsaw jeweler, from whom he had stolen property. Around 1943, he offered to deliver dollars to the Home Army. It soon turned out that this way of earning money brought him considerable profits.

After the outbreak of the Warsaw Uprising, he joined the “Iwo” Battalion, which was formed at Marszałkowska St. He was wounded during the fighting.

In November 1944, he was arrested by the Germans and imprisoned in the basement of the church at Wolska Street. As a pre-war reserve officer of the Polish Army, he was sent to Oflags Sandbostel and Murnau. In Murnau he was liberated by the American army. In 1945, he forged an assignment card, indicating that he was a liaison officer of the Polish army and thanks to it he got to France.

There he reported to the Polish Military Mission of the Lublin (communist) government and expressed his desire to return to Poland. Already in 1946 he was recruited by the Main Information Board and given the pseudonym “Antil”. At the request of the Military Information, he investigated the milieu of soldiers of the 2nd Corps of the Polish Armed Forces and Home Army in France, England, in the occupation zones of Germany and Belgium.

What was his first assignment?

He was supposed to get to the American occupation zone, near Murnau and Pilzno, as a representative of a newly opened publishing company and make contact with the Warsaw insurgents and Home Army soldiers. It is difficult to say whether he accomplished these tasks.

The main task he was supposed to carry out for the Military Information was to work out the intelligence agents transferred to Poland by the cells of the former 6th Division of the Commander-in-Chief’s Staff in London, i.e. the military intelligence structure. And then another set of unusual circumstances began in his life.

What happened?

The correspondence between the MBP – Ministry of Public Security of the Polish People’s Republic – and the Main Information Board shows that around 1946 he was sentenced to six months in a forced labor camp. However, there is no detail describing this event.

In 1947, it was transferred by the communist military counterintelligence to the MBP communications. Then he is contacted by Colonel Adam Gajewski, director of Department I, i.e. the MBP counterintelligence and NKVD officer. During this collaboration, he used the pseudonym “978”.

In the same year, together with Janusz Tobis, he was tasked with founding Transeuropa. This company concluded commercial transactions with Soviet military units stationed in Poland. Most likely, these were transactions commissioned by the MBP.

What was the purpose of this undertaking?

We do not know the purpose of this activity. Perhaps the counterintelligence of the civil security wanted to control commercial transactions between Soviet units in Poland through this project. However, the documents show that the Transeuropa company was not limited to Soviet units. There is also information that his activities were related to an offensive operation against French intelligence.

Translated by: Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki