Heritage of May ‘68 has a dark side

Polish cochineal was used to dye fabric red. It was heavily exported from Poland in the 14th-15th centuries. Whole barges packed with these insects sailed down the Vistula to Gdańsk, and from there they were distributed all over the world,” says Marek Kozłowski, PhD, an ethologist and expert on insects.

It will be 55 years this year since the memorable May ’68 affairs. Young rebels of the time, who then managed to shake the whole of France, are just old geezerhood today. In more than half a century, they have marched through institutions and have become people of the establishment. But just because they settled down doesn’t mean they’ll leave the world unchanged.

May 1968 is a symbol of the cultural revolution, the aim of which was to implement the radically emancipatory aspirations of the baby boomers generation. The main motto of the French protesters was the slogan: “It is Forbidden to Forbid.” They opposed the bourgeois society, which – according to them – lacked moral freedom, especially that concerning sexuality.

The leader of the rebellious Parisian students, Daniel Cohn-Bendit, under the presidency of Charles de Gaulle even called France a “fascist regime” country. Where does this accusatory rhetoric come from? Well, among other things, it was about the binding rules in all dormitories: visitation restrictions and gender separation. In the eyes of the angry youth, such regulations were just unacceptable because they hampered their intimate life.

When Cohn-Bendit fought for the right to “free love” in French dormitories, on the eastern side of the “Iron Curtain”, something quite different was happening. Young Poles did not have such worries as their French peers from the Seine. Participants of the students’ protests in Poland, which went down in history as March ’68, faced a real dictatorship, not an imaginary one. It was then, that Cohn-Bandit’s future friend – Adam Michnik, had a chance to find out about it. When France was in turmoil, under arrest he was awaiting a trial for his opposition activities. In French democracy, Cohn-Bendit was not threatened with that kind of repression.

But that’s all in the past. Communism collapsed. Nevertheless, the heritage of May ’68 has broken through the world’s morals; as evidence, for example, we have the granting of various rights to sexual minorities in European countries. Currently, Cohn-Bendit – who for many years, since 1994, has been an MEP of The Greens from France and Germany – and Michnik, are the people who belong to the European elites. They speak as authorities. Although they are different and don’t quite agree in many cases, they speak with one voice on the fundamental issues. Together, they warn against the political successes of right-wing “populists” in Europe.

Translated by: Katarzyna Chocian