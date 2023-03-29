A calendar older than Mayan

The time of sowing and flooding, or for game breeding — the seasons of the year – have always been important to mankind because human survival depended on them. However, the calendar is not merely the prose of life, it is also its poetry, the magic by which we try to control reality and assert our rule over time. That is why, thousands of years ago, human beings were building and erecting specifically oriented structures, which today are visible only from a bird’s eye view. And what’s more, people were creating their own time counts, shorter than our 365-day-long year.

Time is running out, eternity awaits”. So says the motto written on the sundial painted on the wall of the parish church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Wadowice. Located near Kraków, the town is a far cry from Mesoamerica, the site of the recent sensational discovery of the oldest pre-Columbian 260-day calendar. Clearly, the quotation had significance even for cultures so distant from one another in time and space.

Every culture tries to encapsulate the time measurement in some shape or form. Sometimes it can be small, a sundial for instsance, yet it can also be epicly huge, like the 260-day calendar, that was created along the coastline of the Gulf of Mexico. More recently, a “pocket” version was discovered in the form of a fresco on the wall of a pyramid in Guatemala.

The discoveries attest to the fact that people then were capable of measuring time even without the cold certainties of a scientific background…

The world of the sky is characterized by regularity, rhythmicity and harmony whereas our earthly one is a place of chaos and disorder. Harnessing reality through the measurement of time itself, including times of day and of the yearly seasons, became feasible thanks to observation of the skies, something that has occupied humans since time immemorial.

French research on non-pictographic signs in Paleolithic caves in Europe, that were decorated like cathedrals by our ancestors anywhere between 12 and 30 thousand years ago, have recently stirred public opinion. Scientists have tried to prove that the oldest lunar calendar developed by homo sapiens is between 20 and 30 thousand years old. This means that the astronomical observations of the starry sky that enabled the creation of such a calendar were made without magnifying glasses (since there were none), by people who had yet to learn as much as how to smooth a stone well.

“It’s hard to consider this a novelty, considering that as much was suggested more than 50 years ago by Alexander Marshack, who studied the linear incisions on bone objects from those distant centuries,” I am reminded when discussing Mesoamerican calendars with Dr. Stanisław Iwaniszewski of Warsaw’s State Archaeological Museum and Mexico’s Instituto Nacional de Antropologia e Historia.

“The bone fragment from Abri Blanchard, dated to approximately 31 thousand years BC, originating from the Aurignacian culture, is considered to be the oldest find. According to Marshack, this stems from a calculation based on recording the phases of the moon. Each mark on the surface of the bones would correspond to a day (or night), and their shape would roughly correspond to that of the Moon (waxing, full, or waning). Marshack identified 69 characters, corresponding to a period of two months and 10 days. In the 1970s, Boris Frolov’s works on arithmetic and calendar records in the Paleolithic period were also famous,” according to the archaeologist.

Translated by: Agnieszka Rakoczy