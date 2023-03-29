World News 29.03

Rafael Grossi makes a second visit to the nuclear power station in Zaporizhzhia; Scotland’s new first minister is sworn in; and the International Olympic Committee has released new controversial guidelines. This and much more in Wednesday’s edition of World News.



Another tragedy has shaken the United States. In Nashville, Tennessee, a shooter killed three children and three adults, at a private Christian school. This year alone, the U.S. has seen a staggering 131 shootings. TVP World invited writer and journalist Will Richardson to shed more light on the issue.