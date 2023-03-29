Pope Francis hospitalized amid respiratory infection

The Pope has a respiratory infection and will spend “a few days” in hospital for treatment, the Vatican said in a statement. It is known that Pope Francis had complained about breathing difficulties in recent days. Testing confirmed he was not sick with COVID-19.



“Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer,” the Holy See press office said.

The Vatican says Pope Francis will be hospitalized for several days for treatment of a pulmonary infection after experiencing difficulty breathing in recent days, the AP reports. https://t.co/sTyL88zyis

The official information came after the pope was unexpectedly transported to the hospital for tests. Previously the news said Francis was taken there to do a scheduled series of tests, but Italian media questioned that, informing the public that a television interview with the pope had been canceled at the last moment.





Earlier in the day, the Pope appeared in good health while attending his general audience.

🎥VIDEO | During today's General Audience, Pope Francis reminded us that being an elegant Catholic is not the same as being a holy Catholic. We must let Jesus enter our hearts and let ourselves be changed by him. pic.twitter.com/0DklHFGz0V

The Pope suffers from diverticulitis, a condition that can infect or inflame the colon. As a result of the sickness, he was operated on at the Gemelli hospital in 2021 to remove part of his colon.

BREAKING: Pope Francis, 86, to spend "a few days" in a Rome hospital to treat a respiratory infection https://t.co/AKIC1Rf25U pic.twitter.com/m5u9h0NReR

The pope said this year he has no plans to resign anytime soon, and that would only come with serious health reasons.





The Pope was asked to describe conditions for such a decision in the future by an Italian Swiss television RSI in an interview broadcast on March 12.





“A tiredness that doesn’t let you see things clearly. A lack of clarity, of knowing how to evaluate situations,” the Pontiff replied.





The Pope’s condition is now raising questions on whether he will be able to perform liturgical duties for Palm Sunday service on April 2, marking the start of Catholic Easter ceremonies.