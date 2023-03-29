Russia is attempting to erase the Ukrainian nation: Duda at Summit for Democracy

World leaders gather virtually this week for the second U.S.-organized Summit for Democracy. Polish President Andrzej Duda addressed the assembled on Wednesday.

The event involves 120 countries, civil society groups, and technology companies and will feature strategically important nations. Next year’s summit will be hosted by South Korea.

Among the leaders who delivered their address on Wednesday was the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda.

At the opening of his address, President Duda reminded how the first summit had been held during the migrant crisis taking place at the border of Belarus and the EU, including Poland, and when Lukashenka’s regime was cracking down on the democratic opposition.

As the Polish leader explained, the engineered crisis was a hybrid operation orchestrated by Minsk with the Kremlin’s support that served as a prelude to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This Russian war against Ukraine has revealed the true face of Putin’s regime – the atrocities and brutality against Ukrainian civilian population. An attempt to erase the whole nation,” said the President. “An economic, energy and food crises emerging all over the world as a consequence of Russian actions.”

But the Ukrainians have bravely resisted their invaders, President Duda said. And he expressed pride in the Polish people, who have provided Ukraine with massive support.

“Poland’s leading role in response to Russia’s invasion has been unprecedented. We have been at the forefront of calls for sending aid – including the military one – to Ukraine to help fight off the Russian aggressor and to impose severe sanctions on Russia,” he said.

But Polish help for Ukraine has not been limited to just military or humanitarian aid.

“Since the invasion began, Poland has welcomed more Ukrainian refugees than any other European country. Not in refugee camps, but in our homes,” Duda said.

Quoting OECD data, Poland spent USD 9 billion, 1.5 percent of its GDP on humanitarian aid for Ukraine alone, while also acting as a logistics hub for aid transfers from other countries.

President Duda pledged continued Polish support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian neo-imperialism, as well as for the democratic opposition in Belarus.

“Ukraine has never been and will never be alone in its fight. Because Ukrainians are fighting for all of us,” said Duda, concluding that “Unless stopped, Russia is ready to go much further.”

The address can be viewed in its entirety below.