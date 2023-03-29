Kazakh airlines profit from Russia’s decline in air transport

Air Astana, Kazakhstan’s flagship airline, is moving forward with its expansion plans to take advantage of the decrease in Russia’s position in air traffic, and benefit from the reopening of China, the company’s CEO and President Peter Foster told Reuters.



As most European airlines halted their flights to Russia because of the Kremlin’s aggression on Ukraine, Moscow has lost its status as a transport hub for flights between Europe and Asia. This has allowed the country’s southern neighbor – Kazakhstan – to take on European customers traveling to South Asia and China.

Interview with Air Astana President and CEO Peter Foster https://t.co/gNeV3uozsC pic.twitter.com/gwSffiqSiC

— ALEX DAUBERVILLE (@AlexDauberville) March 28, 2022

“Prior to the start of the war in Ukraine, a lot of traffic in general, going in the western direction, whether that was to Europe or to the U.S., was traveling from this region via the Russian Federation,” Foster said in an interview.





“Obviously, that is no longer the case. And so what has happened is there has been a shift of gravity and we are extremely well placed to take advantage of that shift.”





Air Astana, part-owned by Britain’s BAE Systems noted a record profit of USD 78.4 million last year as its traffic increased 11 percent to 7.4 million passengers, even after the airline canceled flights to Russia.





The company plans to expand its fleet from 44 to 50 aircraft by the end of this year, Foster added.





“We are making more orders for 2024-27. I think it’s common knowledge now that the 787 Dreamliner will arrive in 2025. So we will continue to expand the fleet both with those aircraft and with more Airbus 320 family aircraft,” he said.





“We see very big opportunities in China, as China has opened again, following COVID, India is doing well.., Pakistan is a growth market,” Air Astana CEO said.





Foster said Air Astana managed to quickly resolve supply chain issues caused by sanctions imposed on Moscow. Some of the sanctions indirectly influenced businesses in Central Asia that, up to Feb. 2022, imported Western products via Russia.





“Supply chains have a way of finding alternative methods,” Foster said. “And that’s been resolved, we have no problem with accessing spare parts.”





Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund, an entity that owns a 51 percent stake in Air Astana, plans to list the company public next year.