Poland calls on EU to limit Ukrainian grain imports, promises more ammo production

Poland called on the European Union to use all means available to limit the amount of Ukrainian grain entering the common market, the Polish prime minister said. The influx of low-quality Ukrainian grain affected prices of Polish grain which has resulted in protests by Polish farmers.



“We demand the use of all regulatory instruments – quotas, tariffs, which will limit or block the import of Ukrainian grain into Poland,” Mateusz Morawiecki appealed during a press conference.





Morawiecki said he consulted the matter with leaders of several countries bordering Ukraine and decided to write to European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen and demand a reaction.

#Romania and Poland are in talks with the European Commission over export tracing mechanisms for Ukrainian grains to ensure local farmers are not hurt by a flood of cheap imports, the Polish and Romanian prime ministers said on Tuesday. #romaniandispatch https://t.co/9lWL3Ts5w5

— Romanian Dispatch (@RomaniaDispatch) March 29, 2023

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest grain exporters which had suffered a decline in its foreign trade since the Black Sea ports blockade, after the Russian aggression on the country more than a year ago. It has been forced to find alternative shipping routes such as via Poland and Romania.

Trucks full of corn are rumbling into Poland’s northern port of Gdansk as the port increased exports from Ukraine, one of the world’s largest exporters of grain pic.twitter.com/qA4ulz24tK

— Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2022

But logistical bottlenecks mean large quantities of Ukrainian grains, which are cheaper than those produced in the European Union, have ended up in central European states, hurting prices and sales of local farmers.





Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki also announced that Poland’s government had adopted a resolution to increase ammunition production as Ukraine’s allies seek to increase supplies ahead of a possible spring offensive.

Dzisiaj najpilniejszą potrzebą na Ukrainie jest amunicja i będziemy ją dostarczać, co będzie finansowane z budżetu unijnego – zapowiedział podczas spotkania z unijnym komisarzem @ThierryBreton, @Premier_RP @MorawieckiM. @MON_GOV_PL https://t.co/KdGliAbcVL

— Redakcja Polska Polskiego Radia dla Zagranicy (@RadioZagranica) March 27, 2023

“I encourage private companies, state companies, foreign entities … to quickly take up the challenge to create new ammunition production plants on Polish territory,” PM Morawiecki said.