Mammoth meatball unveiled

A giant meatball made from flesh cultivated using the DNA of an extinct woolly mammoth was created by Australian cultured meat company Vow, and unveiled on Tuesday at Nemo a science museum in the Netherlands.

“Fry: Okay my friends, get ready for the most delicious extinct animal you’ve ever tasted.

Amy Wong: I don’t know, I’ve had cow.”

– Futurama episode S1.E6, “A Fishful of Dollars”

Boy, what a time to be alive.

In recent weeks we could witness the power of science in its full abominable glory when some Chinese scientists grew antlers on mice (the image we used is illustrative, browse for the real McCoy at your own peril).

This week, an Aussie company Vow, which specializes in cultured, i.e. lab-grown meat has decided to revive the wooly mammoth. In a fashion.

They promise it is not an April Fools’ joke, but a way to get people talking about cultured meat, calling it a more sustainable alternative to real meat.

But how?

“We inserted the gene from the mammoth into these sheep cells and then over-expressed that gene really, really highly,” explained James Ryall, Chief Scientific Officer at Vow. “So all that means is that we could detect the amount of traditional sheep myoglobin [aprotein located primarily in muscles] inside the cells and we could detect over 100 times more mammoth myoglobin in those cells themselves, so quite a significant portion of what you can see here in front of you today comes from mammoth.”

Since the mammoth’s DNA sequence obtained by Vow had a few gaps, African elephant DNA was inserted to complete it.

The meatball, which has the aroma of crocodile meat, which is very appropriate considering it was made by Crocodile Dundee’s compatriots, is currently not for consumption.

“We won’t eat the mammoth meatball right now,” Vow founder Tim Noakesmith said.

“And it doesn’t mean that you can’t eat it, but because this protein is literally 4000 years old, we haven’t seen it for a very, very long time, it means that we would want to put it through seriously rigorous testing like we do with any product that we want to bring to market and for this purpose we wanted to present it to the world faster and not necessarily bring it immediately to market,” Noakesmith explained.

More importantly, WHY?

“There’s two reasons why we chose a mammoth meatball. So, the first one is that we wanted to get people talking,” Noakesmith explained his reasoning behind the culinary experiment. “We wanted attention to something that is different from the meat that we now.”

“Because with new technology it means that the food that we can have doesn’t have to replicate what we’ve had before. It can be more exciting, it can have better flavor profiles, better nutrition profiles,” he said.

“The second reason is that the mammoth has traditionally been a symbol of loss,” Noakesmith continued.

As Vow founder explains, modern science indicates that climate change was responsible for the mammoth’s extinction.

Obviously, environmental pressure put on the species by human hunters may have contributed, but the mammoths belonged in the Ice Age. In modern days, humanity also faces the challenge of climate change, but unlike mammoths, we are not looking at the pleasant prospect of those pesky glaciers freeing up the northern hemisphere. The planet is getting a bit too warm for our comfort, and people are noticing that.

So, as Noakesmith says, his company “wanted to draw attention to a different future, something more exciting, something where we can eat our way out of extinction.”

Vow hopes to put cultured meat on the map in the European Union, a market where such meat as food is not regulated yet.

In the meantime, the technically-thousands-years-old meatball is on display at Nemo, a science museum in the Netherlands.

But remember: look, but do not touch. And most definitely, do not put it in your mouth.

Since we started with a quote, why not end with one?

“Science is always making wonderful improvements in things,” as Jack from Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Ernest” said.