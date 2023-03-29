CEE countries urge tech firms to fight disinformation

Poland, Ukraine and six other central and eastern European nations have prepared a letter to the world’s top tech firms to act actively in fighting disinformation on their social media platforms. Those producing the fake news were named as “hostile powers” which seek to undermine peace and stability.



In an open letter signed by the prime ministers, the group of states said that platforms such as Meta’s Facebook should mobilize in performing concrete actions such as rejecting payments from sanctioned individuals and altering algorithms, to promote accuracy over engagement by users.

Together with other Prime Ministers of Central and Eastern European countries, we are writing an open letter to major social media companies.

“Foreign information manipulation and interference, including disinformation is being deployed to destabilize our countries, weaken our democracies, to derail Moldova’s and Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and to weaken our support to Ukraine amid Russia’s war of aggression,” the letter reads.





“Big tech companies should be vigilant and resist being used as means of advancing such goals. They should take steps to ensure that their platforms are not being used to spread propaganda or disinformation that promotes war, justifies war crimes, crimes against humanity or other forms of violence.”





The Prime Ministers of 🇲🇩🇨🇿🇸🇰🇪🇪🇱🇻🇵🇱🇱🇹🇺🇦 issued an open letter to CEOs of Big Tech, calling on them to fight against disinformation on social media.

The document was signed by the heads of government of Ukraine, Moldova, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and put out by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s office.





The letter indicates that algorithmic designs need to be more transparent, and that the public should be informed about platforms’ policies and their enforcement.





It also calls on tech companies to fund adequate staffing to work on moderation and threats arising from deepfake technologies and artificial intelligence-generated disinformation.





“This is a call to action because foreign information manipulation and interference, including disinformation campaigns pose a threat to democracy, stability, and national security,” the letter adds.





“Big tech companies have the power to be vital allies in our common effort to tackle hostile information attacks against democracies and international rules-based order.”