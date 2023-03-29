King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrive in Germany

King Charles arrived in Germany on Wednesday, March 29, for his first state visit abroad since becoming British monarch, as part of efforts to turn the page on years of rocky relations between Britain and the European Union following its exit from the bloc.

His plane was to be escorted into Berlin by fighter jets as a mark of respect, the pilot said ahead of takeoff on Wednesday.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier greeted Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla with military honors at Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate, a symbol of the country’s division during the Cold War and subsequent reunification.

Charles, who succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth as the British monarch in September, had been due to travel to France first but had to cancel that part of the tour due to the violent social unrest over President Emmanuel Macron’s new pension law.

During his three-day visit, the King will also be visiting the eastern state of Brandenburg and the northern port city of Hamburg. Charles will be addressing issues facing both countries, such as sustainability and the Ukraine crisis, as well as commemorating the past, according to Buckingham Palace.