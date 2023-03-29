PM announces National Munitions Programme

Morawiecki said the government planned to channel up to PLN 2 billion (EUR 430 mln) into the programme.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Poland will increase ammunition production under a National Munitions Programme, the prime minister has said.

Mateusz Morawiecki announced the decision after it had been passed by the government on Wednesday.

He told a press conference that the programme, with a budget of close to PLN 2 billion (EUR 430 mln), aimed to expand Poland’s ammunition production in order to secure sufficient supplies for Ukraine.

He added that raising production was necessary owing to Ukraine’s current munitions needs far surpassing the capacities of most Nato states.

“Today the Council of Ministers passed a resolution on the National Munitions Programme, a programme that will raise Poland’s ammunition production,” said Morawiecki. “We and our closest allies, the Americans, as well as our other Nato partners, possess a lot of knowledge about the quantities of ammunition being used up… on the battlefield. And this is much, much more than what most Nato countries have at their disposal or could give Ukraine.”

Morawiecki said the government planned to channel up to PLN 2 billion (EUR 430 mln) into the programme. He added that it is expected to boost Poland’s ammunition production within one to two years.