Top Cat Gacek called upon to take up role as ‘ambassador’ for other homeless moggies

Chubby black-and-white Gacek from Szczecin became an internet sensation amassing millions of fans around the world after appearing as the city’s No.1 tourist attraction on Google.

Poland’s most famous cat is set to become an official ambassador for other homeless moggies.

Scoring a Puurrfect Google rating of 4.9 out of 5, Gacek left other attractions – such as the award-winning Philharmonic, the Castle of Pomeranian Dukes and the city’s underground WWII tunnels – trailing in his wake.Google

Now, the Top Cat has a chance to become an ambassador of “free-living” cats.

Aiming to use its sudden popularity for good, councillor Patryk Jaskulski wrote to the mayor of Szczecin calling for attention to the protection and support of cats who do not have a permanent home.

The councillor wrote: “All the media in Poland and around the world have already written about Gacek.

Now a local councillor has written to the mayor of Szczecin asking him to use Gacek’s sudden fame to support non-governmental organisations that deal with the protection of animals in the city.Marcin Bielecki/PAP

“Unintentionally, he became the hero of Szczecin, and the name of our city has spread all over the world! This means that we hear more and more often about tourists coming to our city to visit it.”

In the long note, he called upon the mayor to use Gacek’s sudden fame to support non-governmental organisations that deal with the protection of animals in the city.

He wrote: “Cat Gacek has a chance to become a hero of all wild, free-living and homeless cats in our city.”

Councillor Jaskulski believes that Gacek’s success could benefit wild cats in the city, which is believed to have thousands of them.Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Jaskulski believes that Gacek’s success could benefit wild cats in the city, which is believed to have thousands of them.

Appealing to the mayor, he proposed to install a large board with information about other free-roaming cats in Kaszubuska Street, were Gacek currently lives.

He said “The board should contain information about non-governmental organizations that protect free-living cats in our city.

Jaskulski wrote: “Cat Gacek has a chance to become a hero of all wild, free-living and homeless cats in our city.”kotgacekeveryday/Instagram

“Along with this information, provide ways to support these organisations, including information on how to make a donation to support these activities.”

The councillor also asked for other important information to be included in the request such as the proper feeding of wild cats and the necessity of their castration.

Jaskulski finished by saying: “It is worth emphasising that from the point of view of the law, the owner of such cats is the State Treasury, and the obligation to provide care for these animals lies with the commune.”Marcin Bielecki/PAP

“I believe that this information is very important in the context of building social awareness, animal protection and preventing excessive reproduction of free-living cats,” Jaskulski said.

He finished: “It is worth emphasising that from the point of view of the law, the owner of such cats is the State Treasury, and the obligation to provide care for these animals lies with the commune.”