U.K. to house migrants in military bases: Immigration Minister

The U.K. government is planning to set up accommodation at military bases, for migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats. The country will also seek the possibility of housing them in vessels, Britain’s immigration minister Robert Jenrick said.



The U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared the problem of the arrival of migrants on small boats as one of his main priorities. It has been said that bringing back control on migration would result in increasing votes for the Conservative Party in the upcoming elections.

BREAKING: Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has confirmed plans to house “several thousand” asylum seekers at former military bases in Essex and Lincolnshire and a separate site in East Sussex. pic.twitter.com/crbERbljSB

— TalkTV (@TalkTV) March 29, 2023

While addressing concerns over the housing of migrants in hotels, Jenrick said the government is moving to “provide basic accommodation at scale” at military bases in the southeast and east parts of the country.





“These will be scaled up over the coming months and will collectively provide accommodation to several thousand asylum seekers through repurposed barrack blocks and portacabins (portable cabins),” the minister said during a parliament session.

As early as next week, Rishi Sunak is expected to move asylum seekers out of hotels and into military bases and disused ferries.

The Migrants’ Rights Network has already called it 'another appalling and inhumane measure by the Home Office'. https://t.co/bZiNnRpTR6

— Metro (@MetroUK) March 25, 2023

Human rights watchdogs criticized the idea saying it raises concerns over providing adequate housing. The U.K. foreign minister James Cleverly raised concerns after information that a base in his constituency may be used as part of the housing program.





Jenrick also informed the parliament the ministry is exploring the possibility of using “vessels” as accommodation sites, giving an example of Scottish authorities who used a chartered cruise ship docked to host Ukrainian families in Glasgow.





The Scottish National Party replied to this argument in saying that boats were used there only as a temporary measure.





Sunak’s Illegal Migration Bill aimed at halting human traffickers from bringing migrants to Britain’s shores was largely criticized by human rights groups and the Council of Europe, saying the proposed measures may be in breach of the country’s international obligations.





The Council of Europe’s human trafficking experts have expressed “deep concern” over these proposals at a meeting this week.