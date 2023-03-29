Poland to restrict grain imports from Ukraine says PM

Morawiecki has previously criticised the EU for apparently failing to deliver on its promise to send grain imported from Ukraine to Middle Eastern and African countries.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that Poland plans to introduce regulations restricting the inflow of Ukrainian grain to Poland.

“I have instructed (Deputy – PAP) Prime Minister (and Agriculture Minister Henryk – PAP) Kowalczyk to develop appropriate rules very quickly… to allow us to get rid of part of the grain accumulated in Poland, for example sell it to North Africa, the Middle East… but also… to limit the impact of Ukrainian grain on Poland,” Morawiecki said.

“This grain destabilises our market today,” he added.

Morawiecki also said that during the last European Council he agreed “with the prime ministers of several European Union countries, those that border Ukraine, that we will forward a letter to President Ursula von der Leyen, to the European Commission, demanding immediate action.”

Morawiecki has previously criticised the EU for apparently failing to deliver on its promise to send grain imported from Ukraine to Middle Eastern and African countries. Some of the grain exports remain in the countries neighbouring Ukraine, including Poland, and farmers have complained that they have problems selling their own grain due to full warehouses and decreasing prices.