‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ protest to proceed despite Nashville trans school shooting

An activist group will hold a ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ demonstration in front of the Supreme Court on Saturday, warning of “hate from the world.” It will take place five days after the Nashville school shooting which left seven dead on Monday.



The Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN) are putting on the event in Washington D.C. from March 31 until April 2, starting Friday and marching on the Supreme Court.

Some commentators have taken exception to the protest and its timing, given that police are investigating the role of Nashville shooter Audrey Hale’s gender identity and a sense of “resentment” that may have given rise to the attack on the shooter’s ex-school.

TRAN has stated on their website: “This protest is about unity, not inciting violence. TRAN does not encourage violence and it is not welcome at this event.”

It is unclear whether Hale was associated with the movement.

The incident at The Covenant School on Monday lasted almost 14 minutes, according to the Associated Press. After 10am local time, the police started getting calls about the incident. Hale had a handgun, two assault-style rifles, and a lot of ammunition.

The security camera tape, which the Nashville police have made public, captures the transgender 28-year-old assassin shooting down the entrance of the Christian school Hale attended as a youngster and roaming the hallways while carrying an assault rifle.

Hale killed three children, the Head of School, a custodian and a substitute teacher.Police are investigating potential motives for the shooting.

MNPD Police Chief John Drake said that ‘resentment’ towards having been made to go to the school may have played a role in the shooting, but also that Hale “targeted random students in the school… whoever she came in contact with, she fired rounds.”

“[Hale] identifies as trans, but we’re still in the initial investigation into all of that and if it actually played a role in this incident,” Drake added.