China heavily invests in AI despite post-COVID economic strain

Investors are piling into China’s tech, media and telecom shares, with speculative bets on chatbot development crowding out other sectors in a scenario that offers a stark contrast with global caution.

Mainland China computer .CSI930651, communications equipment .CSI931160 and media .CSI399971 indexes have surged between 29 percent and 35 percent this year, outstripping a rise of just 3.5 percent in the benchmark CSI 300 Index.

On some days turnover in tech, media, and telecom stocks made up more than 40 percent of total market trade for a record concentration of trading volume, according to China Merchants Securities’ research.

Investors say they are buying in hope that bots similar to Microsoft’s ChatGPT can revolutionize the sector, cut costs, and open up new paths to growth.

Unstable gains

But as fear of missing out kicks in to extend the rally to new heights, analysts worry gains can turn unstable, and there are already some signs it is distorting markets.

Cinda Securities collected information that shows exchange-traded funds focused on technology, media, and telecommunications have received a total of USD 580 million in the last three months.

While the broader market is struggling, there is a lot of excitement and investment in a particular area. This excitement is causing people to invest a lot of money, which could potentially create bigger problems because there are doubts about how strong China’s economy is after the COVID-19 pandemic.

AI going too fast

Meanwhile, Elon Musk and a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives are calling for a six-month pause in training systems more powerful than OpenAI’s newly launched model GPT-4, they said in an open letter, citing potential risks to society and humanity.

The letter called for a pause on advanced AI development until shared safety protocols for such designs were developed, implemented and audited by independent experts.