Surely a zebra does not change its stripes but the Somali wild donkey that shares its enclosure at a zoo in the northern Polish city of Bydgoszcz not only does not mind but seems to find the company of his striped cousin absolutely kicking.



Being a critically endangered species, to Fifi the donkey his presence in the Polish zoo is a matter of life or death. Fortunately, he does not find himself estranged when a Chapman’s zebra by the name of Adi is around to play ball with.

At first, their zoo caretakers were apprehensive about letting them prance around a shared enclosure.

“This is because rags are often fractious. We were worried that something might not click here, that there would be fights,” Dr. Dominika Gulda of the Bydgoszcz Zoo told TVP.

But the donkey must have earned his stripes in Adi’s eyes as the two got on like house on fire.

“It’s a gleeful kind of friendship. Now it’s rough, anon it’s very binding,” Gulda said. “The boys love playing together. Sometimes they fight over who owns the ball.”

The two fellas know the way of meeting in the middle. While the zebra snatches all the titbits, there seems to be no straw that could break the donkey’s back. After all, the ball belongs to him and he’s eager to share, magnanimously.

Should any of the two grow cross with the other, there’s a lot of space in the enclosure to retreat to and let the bad emotions fade. After all, a hedge between keeps friendship green.

Zoo staff stress that the animals deserve protection, care and attention. The Somali donkey is a critically endangered species, so for both keepers and the striped companion, the animal’s presence is an honor.

“The animals are settling in with us because they are not domesticated, but they are certainly settling in very nicely. Our caretakers take great care of the animals, they try to work with them,” points out Tamara Samsonowicz, director of the Bydgoszcz Zoo.

Although more used to warm climates, the striped buddies fare perfectly well at the Bydgoszcz Zoo, also in winter. After all, they have found true friendship in the distant country, and have oodles of fun and great food to share.