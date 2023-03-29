Poland to manufacture 22 mobile radiolocation stations

The Polish Defence Minister approved a contract to produce 22 mobile radiolocation stations dubbed “BYSTRA”. “We are building our capabilities and strengthening them with further layers – this is a Polish project,” Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said after he signed the contract.

He stated that the new stations will be set up to operate the “PILICA+” anti-aircraft missile artillery sets, among other things, to shield Polish Patriot missile systems. At the same time, he stressed that “as a rule, we always, if possible, place our orders in the Polish arms industry.”

“All this is possible thanks to the Homeland Defense Act,” he explained. “We are strengthening the Polish Army so that the Kremlin’s ruler will not dare to attack Poland.”

The defense minister also pointed out that the mechanism for the production of the radiolocation stations is already formed. “The first units will be delivered this year,” he announced.

BYSTRA and PILICA+

The BYSTRA radiolocation station “is designed to detect and indicate targets in short-range anti-aircraft kits used to cover tactical battle groupings against airborne attack means,” the Polish Defense Ministry wrote on social media.

Zdolna do przerzutu stacja radiolokacyjna BYSTRA przeznaczona jest do wykrywania i wskazywania celów w przeciwlotniczych zestawach krótkiego zasięgu stosowanych do osłony taktycznych ugrupowań bojowych przed środkami napadu powietrznego. pic.twitter.com/IRWfTllJB4

— Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej 🇵🇱 (@MON_GOV_PL) March 29, 2023

The PILICA+ anti-aircraft missile-artillery sets are supposed to serve as the primary anti-aircraft systems, whose primary purpose will be to support the fire zones of short- and medium-range air defense missile sets at low and very low altitudes, as well as to cover Polish Patriot sets.