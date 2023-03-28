EU divided on recognizing nuclear power as renewable energy source

Two rival alliances of EU countries held final-hour talks in Brussels on whether to recognize nuclear power under the EU’s renewable energy goals, ahead of negotiations on Tuesday.

The stand-off comes a day before EU countries and lawmakers are supposed to agree on tougher EU targets to expand renewable energy by 2030 – a key part of the bloc’s plans to reduce CO2 emissions and wean itself off Russian gas.

The negotiations are bogged down in a debate over nuclear energy, with the issue threatening to thwart a deal on one of Europe’s main climate policies.

Two factions

Eleven countries, led by Austria and including Germany and Spain, met on Tuesday to discuss their push to keep nuclear energy out of the renewables targets. They say mixing nuclear into the renewable energy law would distract from efforts to massively expand wind and solar.

“The group calls for ambitious targets in the [renewable energy law] in order to have a clear mandate for investors and customers,” Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said.

On the other side of the debate, French energy minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher convened a meeting of 13 pro-nuclear countries including the Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, and Poland.

In a joint statement, the countries said they had “agreed that a favorable industrial and financial framework is necessary for nuclear projects.”

“What is at stake is not to oppose nuclear and renewables, what is at stake is to take into account everything that allows us to become carbon neutral and to lower our CO2 emissions by 2030,” Pannier-Runacher said.

Low-carbon hydrogen

Around nine of those countries are also pushing to count “low-carbon hydrogen” – hydrogen produced from nuclear electricity – towards the EU renewable energy goals.

They say countries should be encouraged to use nuclear-based hydrogen as well as renewable energy-based hydrogen since both are CO2-free and can therefore help nations to quit fossil fuels faster.