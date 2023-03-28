U.S. to stop exchange of nuclear forces data with Russia

The United States has informed Russia that it will not exchange data on its nuclear forces, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday, describing the change as a response to Moscow’s decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty.

“Under international law, the United States has the right to respond to Russia’s breaches of the New START Treaty by taking proportionate and reversible countermeasures in order to induce Russia to return to compliance with its obligations,” a spokesperson for the National Security Council said.

“That means that because Russia’s claimed suspension of the New START Treaty is legally invalid, the U.S. is legally permitted to withhold our biannual data update in response to Russia’s breaches,” the spokesperson added.

In a recent announcement, Russian strongman Vladimir Putin confirmed that Russia had made an agreement with neighboring Belarus to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in the country. However, he claimed that this move would not breach any non-proliferation agreements.

According to Putin, Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka had previously requested the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which shares a border with, among others, Poland. Putin defended the decision by pointing out that the United States has been stationing tactical nuclear weapons in allied countries for many years.