Eiffel Tower closes its doors as staff joins wave of massive strikes

The Eiffel Tower closed its doors to visitors on Tuesday as staff went on strike amid a new day of nationwide protests against the government’s drive to raise the retirement age.



Earlier in the day, the French government rejected a new demand by unions to suspend and rethink the pension bill, which will delay retirement age by two years, infuriating labor leaders who say the government must find a way out of the crisis.

Tens of thousands marched in the streets of the French capital on Tuesday to denounce President Emmanuel Macron’s push to raise the retirement age by two years to 64, which was passed in parliament without a vote.

The protests have intensified since the government made use of special constitutional powers to bypass parliament on a final vote on the pensions bill almost two weeks ago, bringing scenes of chaos reminiscent of unrest by supporters of the yellow-vest movement from Macron’s first term as president.

Macron, who had promised to deliver a pension system reform in both of his presidential campaigns, says the reform is needed to keep the country’s finances in balance. Unions and opposition parties see other ways in doing that.

Riot police fired tear gas canisters after protesters threw projectiles at them, and set railway sleepers, fences and rubbish bins on fire during clashes in Nantes as protesters marched across the Western French City against President Emmanuel Macron and his deeply unpopular pension bill.

The government said it was more than willing to talk to unions, but on other topics, and repeated it would stand firm on the pension front.

A total of 13,000 police were expected to be deployed during the protests throughout the day.