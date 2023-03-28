Poland and Romania ensure the security of NATO eastern flank: Polish MoD

Poland and Romania, in equipping their armed forces with similar equipment, want to ensure the security of the entire eastern flank of NATO, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki along with other ministers and the defense minister, took part in intergovernmental consultations with Romanian representatives in Bucharest on Tuesday.

During the official’s visit to the Romanian capital, the defense minister met with his counterpart Angel Tilvar to discuss the situation in Ukraine, cooperation on NATO’s eastern flank, and the agenda of the B9 meeting, the Polish Defense Ministry reported.

“Poland and Romania provide armed forces with similar equipment. There are many opportunities for our soldiers to build interoperability. In this way, we ensure the security not only of our countries but also of the entire eastern flank of NATO,” the Ministry of Defense reported on Twitter, quoting Błaszczak.

Błaszczak said the meeting touched on joint military exercises, and building interoperability. “Poland and Romania are committed to rapidly modernizing their armed forces,” he said.

The Polish defense minister also emphasized that Poland is “ready to support Moldova. We are doing everything to deter Russia.”

Prime Minister Morawiecki is accompanied there, among others, by Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, Minister of Culture and National Heritage Piotr Gliński, Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau, Minister of EU Affairs Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk and Minister of Development and Technology Waldemar Buda.