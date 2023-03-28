Poland votes against EU combustion engine ban

Jakub Kamiński/PAP

Poland voted against an EU Council directive banning the sale of new petrol-fuelled vehicles after 2035, a Polish government official wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The directive, which foresees the complete exclusion of CO2 from new motor vehicle emissions after 2035 and practically disallows the sale and registration of such vehicles after that deadline, was passed by the EU Council on Tuesday.

Anna Moskwa, Poland’s climate and environment minister, wrote that Poland voted against the directive and hoped an audit of its implementation planned for 2026 will result in its reviewal.

Moskwa wrote that the passage of the directive had been mainly forced by Germany and will benefit the German market. “This has nothing to do with just transformation,” she wrote.