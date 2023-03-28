Polish PM praises defence cooperation with Romania

"Defence cooperation between Poland and Romania has been taking place in many fields," Morawiecki told reporters after a meeting with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca in Bucharest on Tuesday.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that Polish-Romanian defence cooperation is multidimensional.

“Defence cooperation between Poland and Romania has been taking place in many fields,” Morawiecki told reporters after a meeting with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca in Bucharest on Tuesday.

He explained that he had in mind “decisions agreed upon by the two sides, concerning parameters of joint purchases and maintenance of equipment, training and purchases for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s aggression.”

“The stationing of Romanian soldiers in Poland… and of Polish troops in Romania shows that our alliance is real and that we have been treating our allied obligations in a very serious manner,” Morawiecki said.

Emphasising the importance of such cooperation, the Polish prime minister said that, at the same time, the two countries had been taking care of what was so significant in Nato, namely, interoperability, cohesion of procedures and equipment, “which could be used in the future to strengthen our security.”