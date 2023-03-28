Poland to address problems with Ukrainian grain exports says PM

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart Nicoale Ciuca in Bucharest on Tuesday, after Polish-Romanian intergovernmental talks, Morawiecki said that at the last European Council's meeting, Poland and Romania shared their concerns about the problem with Ukrainian grain which arrives in the eastern part of the EU.

Robert Ghement/PAP/EPA

Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish prime minister, has criticised the EU for apparently failing to deliver on its promise to send grain imported from Ukraine to Middle Eastern and African countries.

Some of the grain exports remain in the countries neighbouring Ukraine, including Poland, and farmers have complained that they have problems selling their own grain due to full warehouses.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart Nicoale Ciuca in Bucharest on Tuesday, after Polish-Romanian intergovernmental talks, Morawiecki said that at the last European Council’s meeting, Poland and Romania shared their concerns about the problem with Ukrainian grain which arrives in the eastern part of the EU.

“Here, too, we speak with one voice: this grain, as promised by the European Commission, was supposed to go to Africa and the Middle East,” he said. “Meanwhile, procedural imperfections and tardiness in certain areas led to the fact that some of this grain and other agricultural produce has remained (in Eastern part of Europe – PAP) thereby driving down prices for farmers.

“There is no acceptance for such an action, for such a procedure, for such economic transactions. Therefore, in the coming days and weeks, Poland will do everything to address this problem in the right way,” he added.