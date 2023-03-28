Further sanctions must be severe on Belarus: Polish PM

Morawiecki made the remark at a Tuesday press conference in the Romanian capital Bucharest, namely that Russia’s plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus must lead to additional and severe sanctions on the Belarusian government.



He added that the next wave of sanctions on Belarus should be “much more severe for the Alyaksandr Lukashenka regime.”

The prime minister went on to say he was in almost daily talks with European leaders on how to construct the EU’s 11th round of sanctions on Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine.

“In all certainty, that package will cover more actions against Belarus,” he said.

“Also, we in Poland – because we border Belarus directly – are considering whether to tighten all parameters on the movements of goods and people within the framework of our bilateral relations, in order to send a very clear signal to Lukashenka that we do not accept such actions that de facto serve Russia in its aggressive activities in Ukraine and in its aggressive activities towards Poland and other EU countries,” Morawiecki continued.

On Saturday, Vladimir Putin, announced that Moscow intends to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus. According to Putin himself, Russia has sent Belarus nine planes capable of carrying nuclear missiles, and by June 1, facilities are to be built there to house the weapons.