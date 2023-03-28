Scientists now able to 3D print patients back to health

A team of biomedical engineers in Australia developed a small flexible robot that can be used to 3D print biomaterials directly inside the human body, with hopes of streamlining future medical procedures.

3D bioprinting is a process where natural tissue-like structures are printed using bio-ink and living cells, in order to repair internal harm such as organ or tissue damage or ruptured blood vessels. The use of living cells in the printing process allows these artificial structures to fuse naturally with the human body and continue to grow.

#3Dbioprinting inside the human body could be possible thanks to new soft robot @advscinews https://t.co/YjTPnD4dmE https://t.co/fxZnLfaNZQ

— Medical Xpress (@medical_xpress) February 27, 2023

Currently, biomaterials must be created outside of the body before relying on typically invasive surgery to insert the materials inside the body, which can lead to high blood loss, infections, and other complications.

Team leader, the Director of the University of New South Wales Medical Robotics Lab, Dr. Thanh Nho Do said that this new device, named F3DB, will eliminate those complications and risks by printing directly inside the body, using a natural orifice such as the mouth or anus, similar to an endoscopic tool.

UNSW Researchers have developed miniature & flexible soft #Robotic arm that could make #3D #bioprinting inside the human body possible. The robot can be inserted into the body like an endoscope, opening up the possibility of printing soft, flexible materials. #UNSW #3Dprinting pic.twitter.com/wPCYWi0rA2

— UNSW AI Institute (@unsw_ai) February 28, 2023

“Currently no commercially available technology can perform direct 3D printing inside the human body,” Dr. Thanh Nho Do, told Reuters.

“Some technology has been proposed such as the handhold device, but…. they make from rigid materials and therefore they don’t have enough flexibility to insert inside the human body and work on the 3D bioprinting,” he added.

The F3DB

F3DB features a three-axis printing head that can bend and twist using hydraulics on the tip of a soft robotic arm. The printing nozzle can print pre-programmed shapes or can be operated manually if more complex or undetermined printing is required.

The smallest prototype has a diameter of approximately 11 – 13mm, similar to a commercial endoscope, but it could be scaled even smaller in the future.

The device’s printing nozzle can be altered to act as a scalpel and water jet to provide a wider range of applications and act as an all-in-one endoscopic tool. Practitioners could use the scalpel to conduct tissue dissections or remove cancerous tumors, then use the water jet to clean the lesion before bioprinting directly onto the wound to speed up the healing process.

Commercialization in the next five years

The team also tested the cell viability of the living biomaterials after being printed by F3DB. Results showed that the majority of cells were alive post-printing, and continued to grow over the next week. Four times as many cells were observed seven days after printing.

F3DB’s ability to print internally is due to the use of soft robotics and artificial muscles, developed last year. According to Dr. Thanh Nho Do, these soft robots “can fit to any area inside the human body… and they can offer a safe interactions with the living body.”

He believes that the device is on track for commercialization in the next five to seven years, pending further clinical trials.