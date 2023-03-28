China spends hundreds of billions on developing countries’ bailout

China spent USD 240 billion bailing out 22 developing countries between 2008 and 2021, with the amount soaring in recent years as more have struggled to repay loans spent building “Belt and Road” infrastructure, a study published on Tuesday showed.

According to a study by academics from the World Bank, Harvard Kennedy School, AidData, and Kiel Institute for the World Economy, about 80% of the lending was made between 2016 and 2021, primarily to middle-income nations including Argentina, Mongolia, and Pakistan.

China has lent hundreds of billions of dollars to build infrastructure in developing countries, but lending has tailed off since 2016 as many projects have failed to pay the expected financial dividends.

“Beijing is ultimately trying to rescue its own banks. That’s why it has gotten into the risky business of international bailout lending,” said Carmen Reinhart, a former World Bank chief economist and one of the authors of the study.

According to the analysis, Chinese loans to nations with financial problems increased dramatically from less than 5% of its global lending portfolio in 2010 to 60% in 2022.

With USD 111.8 billion, Argentina received the most. Pakistan came in second with USD 48.5 billion and Egypt came in third with USD 15.6 billion. Nine countries received less than USD 1 billion.

The swap lines of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), which included Suriname, Sri Lanka, and Egypt, provided USD 170 billion of the financing. Bridge loans or balance of payments support from Chinese state-owned banks and industries totaled USD 70 billion. Total debt rollovers for both types came to USD140 billion.

The report criticized central banks for perhaps artificially inflating their foreign exchange reserve figures by using the PBOC swap lines.

According to Brad Parks, one of the report’s authors and the head of AidData, a research lab at The College of William & Mary in the United States, China’s rescue financing is “opaque and uncoordinated.”

In response to the criticism, the Chinese government stated that its foreign investments were guided by “the principle of openness and transparency.”

“China acts in accordance with market laws and international rules, respects the will of relevant countries, has never forced any party to borrow money, has never forced any country to pay, will not attach any political conditions to loan agreements, and does not seek any political self-interest,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Due to the risk they pose to the balance sheets of Chinese banks, the bailout loans are primarily concentrated in middle-income countries, which account for four-fifths of its lending, while low-income countries are given grace periods and maturity extensions, according to the report.

China is negotiating debt restructurings with nations including Zambia, Ghana and Sri Lanka and has been blamed for holding up the processes. In response, it has called on the World Bank and International Monetary Fund to also offer debt relief.

Most of the countries that China helped out are on track with the “New Silk Road” as some are dubbing China’s Belt and Road Initiative. It is a plan initiated by the People’s Republic of China that aims to communicate Asia with Africa and Europe via land and maritime networks with the goal of enhancing cooperation, increasing trade and stimulating economic growth. The BRI has also occasionally been referred to as “One Belt, One Road.”

The BRI includes a 21st century Maritime Silk Road, a sea route linking China’s coastal regions with south east and south Asia, the South Pacific, the Middle East, and Eastern Africa, all the way to Europe.