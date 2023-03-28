In this episode of Rock Rachon, we were joined by Janusz Bugajski, a political scientist and senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation in Washington, D.C., to discuss the Putin regime in Russia. Why was this notorious war criminal so popular among the western elites before the invasion of Ukraine? What sway did this tyrant possess over western intellectuals, politicians, and businessmen?
Rock Rachon 27.03
