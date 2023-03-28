Tusk says upcoming elections are high-stakes

Zbigniew Meissner/PAP

Donald Tusk, the leader of Civic Platform, Poland’s biggest opposition party, has said that the stakes in this year’s general election are very high as the current Law and Justice (PiS) government is “incompetent” and governed by its own self interests.

Tusk made the comments during a meeting on Tuesday of the KO caucus in the south-western town of Opole.

Poland goes to the polls in the autumn in what is expected to be a keenly fought general election.

“This is not the time or the place where we can be able to afford having an authority that is competent only when it comes to settling its own interests, but at the same time is dramatically incompetent when it comes to the interests of the country and its citizens,” Tusk said.

According to him, there is no place in Poland “where the disastrous effects of a policy that is both thieving and incompetent” could not be seen.

During meetings he had held while touring Silesia, he said, almost all local government officials had told him of serious financial losses that local governments had incurred as a result of the introduction of the “PiS mess” called “self-ironically” by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki the “Polish Deal”.

“This is a PiS brothel, not a Polish Deal,” Tusk claimed.

Therefore, he said: “The stakes in these elections are very high.

“It concerns elementary decency, an effective fight against corruption, moral order, human rights, women’s rights, but also the real interests of all Polish producers: whether it is a farmer, a small company or a local government,” Tusk said.

He announced that both he and PO politicians would continue to travel across Poland to convince people that things could be different. “In a few months, we may again have a power in Poland that thinks about people and not about its own interests,” Tusk said.