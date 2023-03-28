British Challenger 2 tanks reach Ukraine

Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksii Reznikov released footage of what he said were British Challenger 2 main battle tanks on Tuesday that had “recently arrived” in Ukraine.



Reznikov posted a video on his Twitter account of himself climbing into one of the vehicles and thanking British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and the United Kingdom for the tanks.

It was a pleasure to take the first Ukrainian Challenger 2 MBT for a spin.

Such tanks, supplied by the United Kingdom, have recently arrived in our country.

These fantastic machines will soon begin their combat missions.

“It is a very good example. Thank you very much from Ukraine to the United Kingdom”, he said in the video.

He wrote in his tweet he took one of the tanks “for a spin” and that the vehicles would “soon begin their combat missions”.

Britain pledged in January to send 14 of the tanks ahead of an expected Kyiv counteroffensive to further repel a Russian full-sale invasion, now in its fourteenth month.

Every champion was once a challenger.

We are Challenger 2.

Ukraine’s ground forces commander pledged last week a counteroffensive would begin soon.

Germany’s defense ministry said on Monday that 18 Leopard 2 battle tanks and 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles had arrived in Ukraine.