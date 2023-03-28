U.K., Poland to build new temporary villages in Ukraine

Britain and Poland will construct two temporary communities in western and central Ukraine In order to provide housing for those displaced from their homes by Russia’s invasion

On Tuesday London promised to support the project with GBP 10 million (USD12.3 million).

As part of the government’s response to Russia’s invasion in February 2022, about 118,000 Ukrainians have been welcomed by British families; nevertheless, some are finding it more and more difficult to obtain long-term lodging.

More than 700 individuals, a tiny fraction of the millions who are either internally displaced in Ukraine or who have fled the nation, will be able to live in the villages in Lviv, in western Ukraine, and Poltava, in central Ukraine, according to the British government.

“For the past year, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has continued to target civilian homes and infrastructure, with the Ukrainian people paying a heavy price,” British foreign minister James Cleverly said in a statement.

“This new UK-Poland partnership will help bring light, heat and homes to those most in need.”